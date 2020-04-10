August 2, 1922 - April 7, 2020 Claude Billings, Jr., age 97, of Wilkesboro, NC, passed away on April 7, 2020. Mr. Billings was born on August 2, 1922 in Hayes, NC to Claude E. Billings and Laura Elledge Billings. He was baptized on his 14th birthday at Mountain View Baptist Church. He joined Wilkesboro Baptist Church in 1956 and was elected a deacon three years later. He was later honored with the distinction of deacon emeritus. In 1944 he married the love of his life, Betty Miner, before leaving to serve in the Army during World War II. After returning from military service, he ran for sheriff of Wilkes County, and at the age of 28 he was elected the youngest sheriff in NC and the only Republican sheriff in the state. He served two terms from 1950 to 1958. He later went into partnership with Ray Stroud at Ray Stroud Insurance. In 1973, Governor James Holshouser appointed Mr. Billings to the N. C. Board of Transportation, where he served until 1977. After the election of Governor James Martin in 1985, Mr. Billings was appointed deputy assistant secretary of transportation. Mr. Billings was the epitome of a southern gentleman. His charm and character along with genuine caring for other people made him a joy to be around. When he entered the room, you knew the fun would soon begin. His quick wit and amazing ability to weave a story was pure entertainment for his guests. The Billings' "Mountain House" was the center of entertainment for family and friends. Those wonderful family gatherings will provide cherished memories. Mr. Billings was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Betty Miner Billings, sons, Jim Billings and Bill Billings, his grandson, Miles Manship, his parents and sisters: Nelle Woodruff, Hazel Sebastian and Patty Thomasson. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his daughters: Sandra B. Clark (Tony), Kathy Manship-Poarch (Derek), six grandchildren: Cassa M. Fail (Len), Katina M. Barksdale (John), Mason Manship (Toni), Autumn B. Ambrose (Greg), Sheri C. Jenkins, and Chad Clark (Mindy) along with sixteen grandchildren: Ashlin Edminsten, Nicholas Hanek (Katie), Sidney Lopez (Chris); Elijah, Micah and Anna Marie Manship; Ellis, Finn and Cate Marler Barksdale; Caitlyn and Kiley Cowles, Alyssa Jenkins, Austin and Adalyn Clark, Jessica and Josh Ambrose; and four great great-grandchildren; Samuel Clawson, Scotlyn and Grace Hanek and Peyton Lopez. Memorials may be made to Wilkesboro Baptist Church, P.O. Box 61, Wilkesboro, N. C. 28697. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com. Reins-Sturdivant PO Box 1428, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
Most Popular
-
Missing businessman found dead, 'no foul play' suspected, police say
-
Second COVID-19 death in Forsyth County; Winston-Salem closes dog parks over crowd concerns
-
Cooper expects to issue new shopping rules in N.C.
-
Forsyth cases of COVID-19 near 100
-
Police tentatively ID human remains found near house in Winston-Salem
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately