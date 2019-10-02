September 5, 1991 - September 27, 2019 Sara Helena Bijkersma, 28, of Winston-Salem, died September 27, 2019, at her home. She was born September 5, 1991, in West Palm Beach, Florida, to Feodor and Annette Floyd Bijkersma. Sara graduated from Bishop McGuinness High School, where she was a cheerleader. She attended Wingate University and Greensboro College. Sara was a talented artist and photographer. She will be remembered for her generous spirit, love for animals, and contagious laugh. Sara was preceded in death by her mother; maternal great-grandparents John and Mabel Floyd; paternal grandparents Dirk and Janny Bijkersma; and a cousin, Danielle DeJong. She is survived by her beloved daughter Scarlette Annette, her father, Feodor Bijkersma (Christy Vance); aunt, Ellen (Ed) DeJong; uncle, Paul (Judi) Bijkersma; and cousins, Desiree (Christopher) Mefford, Christopher (Lindsay) DeJong, Vienna DeJong and Hudson Mefford. A celebration of Sara's life will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Francis Smith officiating. Donations in her memory may be made to Kaleideum, where she and Scarlette spent many joyful days. Donations may be directed to 390 South Liberty St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately