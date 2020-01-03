Winston-Salem - Ms. Angie E. Bethea, 59, passed away December 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Fresh Fire Worship Center with family visitation at 12 noon. (RUSSELL)
Bethea, Angie E.
