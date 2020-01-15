May 21, 1949 - January 13, 2020 Ms. Peggy Ann Brown Best, age 70, of Ararat, VA, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at Surry Health and Rehab. Ms. Best was born in Surry County on May 21, 1949, to the late Thomas Edward and Betty Irene Shackelford Brown. She was a retired teacher, having taught for more than 33 years with Blue Ridge Elementary School. Ms. Best was very active in serving her community, including but not limited to, president of the Ruritanettes Club. Among the many who will always cherish her memory are a son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Diana Best; grandchildren, Carson Best, Ashton Rhymer, Logan Best, Grayson Best, and Jocelyn Best; a sister, Judy Brown Flake; a nephew Roger Whiston; a niece Elizabeth Flake; and several aunts and uncles. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, January 17, 2020, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Dale Riddle. Burial will follow in Westfield Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday night from 6:00 to 8:00 at the funeral home and at other time at the home of Judy Flake. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Ararat Rescue, P.O. Box 6, Ararat, VA 24053, or Ararat Voluntary Fire Department at 5082 Ararat Hwy., Ararat, VA 24053. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Home P.O. Box 1288 Mount Airy, NC 27030
Service information
Jan 16
Visitation
Thursday, January 16, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Moody Funeral Home - Mount Airy Location
206 West Pine Street
Mount Airy, NC 27030
Jan 17
Funeral Service
Friday, January 17, 2020
2:00PM
Moody Funeral Home - Mount Airy Location
206 West Pine Street
Mount Airy, NC 27030
