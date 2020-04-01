January 10, 1930 - March 29, 2020 East Bend - Olivia Martin Best, 90, of East Bend, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Willowbrook in Yadkinville. She was born in Yadkin County on January 10, 1930 to the late Edgar Marion and Ethel Huff Martin. She graduated from East Bend High School and Louisburg College and attended Winthrop College. She married and had a son, Cliff Best. He survives with his wife, Diane, three children, Lauryn (Dan) Mills, Lindsay (Dave) Emery, and Kelly (David) Nance, and seven grandchildren. Olivia is also survived by a brother, Edgar M. "Mickey" Martin, Jr. and wife Susan, two sisters, Ellen M. Jent and Mary Ruth Martin; nephew Ed W. Schreiber and nieces Debbie (Fred) Crater, Marion (John Paul) Nataf, Sheila (Billy) Brewer, and Brenda Scoggins; a great-niece Mary Ellen "Elle" Rackoff, daughter of niece Mary Ellen Penn, now deceased. Olivia was a member of East Bend United Methodist Church. She returned to East Bend about 10 years ago and lived at the old family homeplace with her sister, Mary Ruth until recent weeks. Due to the executive order by the governor regarding COVID-19, only a private graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at East Bend Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. David Blankenberg officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Bend Methodist Church, PO Box 117, East Bend, NC 27018 or Alzheimers Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871-1950. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 428 E. Main Street, East Bend, NC 27018
