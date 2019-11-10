September 30, 1940 - November 8, 2019 On Friday November 8, 2019, Freddie Best, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by family. Freddie was born on September 30, 1940 in Winston-Salem, NC to the late Gladys and Albert "Buddy" Best. He was the oldest of 4 children. He graduated from New Hanover High School in 1958 and received his Biology degree from UNC-Wilmington. He worked for RJR Tobacco in Winston-Salem as a Senior Scientist for 33 years. Freddie was a boxer in his younger days like his father but later developed a passion for cycling, hiking and golfing. He loved to combine his favorite activities with opportunities to stop and sample tasty treats. Dessert was his favorite meal. Freddie was preceded in death by his father, "Buddy," his mother, Gladys and his brother Byron. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mae Reavis Best; daughter, Jennifer Solomon (Gary) of Wilmington; 2 grandchildren, Skye and Porter; brothers, Paul and Jack; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Road, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care (101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103) or the ALS Association North Carolina Chapter (4 N. Blount St., Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27601). The family would like to extend a special thank you to Nakeia Ofosurn, Nancy Arauz, and Shannon Davidson for their loving care and support during his final days. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
