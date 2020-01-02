November 11, 1956 - December 30, 2019 Mr. Keith Vernon Bess, 63, of Lewisville, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 11, 1956 to Vernon Thomas Bess and Alice Hixt Bess. Keith loved fishing, classic cars, airshows, and spending time with his family, especially his three grandsons. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and his master's degree from Liberty University, with extra courses at Vintage Bible College with the goal of helping others through Christian Ministry. Keith helped others with counseling through the Celebrate Recovery Ministry. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and brother who was devoted to his family. Preceding him in death is his father, Vernon Thomas Bess; his mother-in-law, Lilly Hanson; and his grandparents. Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Alice Hixt Bess; his high school sweetheart and wife of 43 years, Diana Hanson Bess; two daughters, Jennifer Bailiff (Mike) and Kelly Randall (Justin); three grandsons: Wyatt, Wesley, and Rowan; a sister, Laura Ayers (Jerry); a brother, Andrew Bess (Virginia); father-in-law, Bill Hanson; brother-in-law, Randy Hanson; one niece; and four nephews. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, January 3, 2020, at Fairview Moravian Church, officiated by Rev. Jeff Coppage and Rev. Luke Bell. Interment will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM 8:00 PM Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284, or the American Lung Association, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016, or the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Service information
Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
Jan 3
Funeral Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
Fairview Moravian Church
Jan 3
Interment following service
Friday, January 3, 2020
Forsyth Memorial Park
