February 24, 1959 - February 6, 2020 Mrs. Deborah "Debbie" Powell Beshears, 60, of Lexington, NC, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Debbie was born in Forsyth County on February 24, 1959, to the late James Clayton Powell and Gayle Bumgardner Powell. In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her son, Danny Ray Lynch and one brother, Timothy Powell. She is survived by her husband, Doug Beshears; two daughters, Tracy Beshears and Deana Beshears (Tammy); grandchildren, Charles Beshears and Rebecca Woliver; great-grandchildren, Ariah Beam and Micheal Beam, Jr.; two brothers, Donald Clayton Powell (April) and James Monroe Powell; one niece, Haley Beam; and special friends, Jim and Andrea Bradshaw and Bruce Davis. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Interment will follow at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Winston-Salem. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Trellis Supportive Care for the exceptional care they provided to Debbie during her illness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Beshears, Deborah "Debbie" Powell
Service information
Feb 10
Funeral Service
Monday, February 10, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
