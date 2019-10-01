March 24, 1948 - September 30, 2019 BERTRAND GERMANTON Brenda Sue Jones Bertrand, 71, went home to be with her Lord Monday morning, September 30, 2019 at her daughter's home. Brenda was born on March 24, 1948 in Forsyth County to the late Charles Spencer and Lelia Martin Jones. She was retired from Carolina Public Warehouse with 20 years of service. Brenda enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, and gardening, especially planting knockout roses. She loved to spend time with her family more than anything else. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her 2 children, Mark Hill and wife Tina and Michelle Bertrand and wife Brandy Dale; and 1 brother, Charles Jones and wife Carolyn. There will be a 2:00 pm graveside service held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Walnut Cove Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital: 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Bertrand family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W
