September 16, 1949 - September 8, 2019 Becky stepped safely into the arms of Jesus early in the morning of September 8th, 2019. Becky was born on September 16th, 1949 in Charlotte, NC. She was the third of six daughters born to Julian and Cornelia Berry. She graduated from Garinger High School in 1967. She graduated from Appalachian State University in 1971. She taught for 30 years in the Winston-Salem area. After she retired from teaching, she continued to touch the lives of children by working at the Wee School at Ardmore Baptist Church and by volunteering to help with various children's programs. One of Becky's passions was travelingshe loved to be on the go all the time. She traveled abroad and at home. Her favorite trips were the ones that she shared the love of CHRIST with others. Becky was preceded in death by her parents Julian and Cornelia Berry; her grandparents brother-in-law (Earl Powell). She is survived by her sisters Nancy Bridges (George); Martha Powell; Carolyn Piercy (David); Linda Sansing (Alan); Joyce Staabs (Steve); numerous nieces and nephews. Her family would like to say a very special Thank-You to the staff of Willowbrook Care Center and her many special friends who loved and supported Becky during her journey. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Becky's memory to: Willowbrook Rehabilitation and Care Center in Yadkinville, NC; Ardmore Baptist Church in Winston-Salem NC; or any charity/organization of your choice. Visitation will be held Saturday, 14, 2019 at Ardmore Baptist Church from 12:00-2:00 PM followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM. Internment will be private. We as a family would like to say thank you to each of you that touched Becky's life and that supported not only Becky but each of us as we made this journey with her.
