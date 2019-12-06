July 30, 1931 - December 4, 2019 Vernice Victor Beroth, Jr. died at Vienna Village on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was born at 8:30 a.m. on July 30, 1931 in the District of Columbia to the late Vernice Victor Beroth, Sr. and Sarah Octavia Agnew Beroth. During his childhood years he worked on the farm. In addition he was a paper carrier, bagged groceries for Carl Lanier and worked for Ralph Yarbrough. He graduated from Old Town High School on June 1, 1951. Mr. Beroth proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from June 2, 1951 until May 9, 1955. He went to High Point University on the G.I. Bill while working at Beroth Oil and graduated August 19, 1961. His father started Beroth Oil Company and he began working with him until he retired as President of the company in 2007. He was a retired firefighter and served on the corporation of the Vienna Fire Department. On November 27, 1957 he married Pansy Hennecy Beroth at Olivet Moravian Church. He was a 32nd degree Master Mason with Winston Masonic Lodge #167, and a member of the Winston-Salem Scottish Rite Body, Oasis Shrine. He was a lifelong member of Olivet Moravian Church where he served on the Board, was Chairman of the Graveyard Committee and Head Usher. Preceding him in death is his wife Pansy Beroth and sister Juanita Beroth Park. Mr. Beroth is survived by his son Walter Beroth and wife Kathy, two grandsons: Alex and Bolton Beroth; three brothers: Thornton J. Beroth and wife Pam, George M. Beroth and wife Judi and Winfield Beroth and wife Judy and sister Mallie Beroth Graham and husband William F. Graham, Jr. and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 8th at 3:00 p.m. at Olivet Moravian Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow the service in the church graveyard. The body will lie in state at Salem Funeral Home, Reynolda Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. The family would like to thank the staff of Vienna Village for their compassionate care of Mr. Beroth. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
