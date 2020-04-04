November 18, 1929 - March 31, 2020 Dr. Norma Woosley Bernhardt, 90, passed away March 31, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. A private burial service for family will be held at First Christian Church of Clemmons. A celebration of life will be held at Clemmons Moravian Church at a later date. Norma was a lifelong musician and teacher; a loving parent, in-law and grandparent; and a fun, feisty redhead whose love of literature and the arts made her not only a person with a poem for every occasion, but later in life, a lethal Trivial Pursuit champion. She loved all things seasonal, and with pictures, decorations, elegant or festive clothes, songs, sayings and poems, she always strived to get the most out of every occasion and taught her family to do the same. She was born in Clemmons on Nov. 18, 1929, and grew up in what she lovingly called "the garden spot of the world" at a time when everyone knew everyone. She was the first of the two children of Blanche and Peyton Woosley, graduated from grades 1-12 at Clemmons School, started piano lessons and loved playing with her friends, many of whom still remember the fun they had playing in the playhouse her father built, games on the porch and in the yard, and eating the homemade cookies that her mother always had on hand. After years of lessons, she became the worship pianist and organist at Muddy Creek Church of Christ, now First Christian Church of Clemmons, where her father was sexton and both parents sang in a gospel quartet. Invited in college to join the choir at Clemmons Moravian Church, she later became a member there, singing in the choir, ringing handbells, teaching Bible school and youth classes, and later, participating in activities with the Young at Heart group and the Edwin T. Clemmons Sunday School class. Norma's academic career began when she earned a double major in English and music at Salem College. That was in 1951, and she was the school's first double major. After several years of teaching music and English at Glenn High School while running her own in-home piano studio, she returned to college, earning her master's from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1955 and her Ph.D. from UNC in 1963. At a time when women were only admitted at UNC as art, music, education or nursing majors, and only a small percent of all Ph.D.s were women, she earned her doctorate in 3 years with a focus on educational psychology and began teaching. She taught at Lane Community College in Oregon in the 1960s, and back at her alma mater, Salem College, in the 1970s, where she was also director of the Teacher Education program. In the 1980s, she became an Advanced Placement English teacher and yearbook instructor at Parkland High School. There, she was a three-time Teacher of the Year, and the yearbook she sponsored, the Spectatus, won state and national awards for more than 10 years. She retired in 1996 after her first grandchild, Caroline Averitt, was born, and became Caroline's enthusiastic, 3-day-a-week babysitter. Her second grandchild, Peyton Averitt, named for her father, was born in 1998, and was greeted with equal joy. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, N.C. Retired Teachers Association, and the nonprofit American Association of University Women (AAUW), where she was honored to have the Winston-Salem chapter's annual book giveaway named for her the Dr. Norma W. Bernhardt Love My Book Project. Even more importantly, she shaped the lives and careers of thousands of students, many of whom still came over to say hello when they saw her, and tell her that she was their beloved "Dr. B." Always an optimist, Norma had many great joys in life: ringing handbells at Clemmons Moravian; singing in the chorus of Handel's Messiah with the Mozart Club; watching the seasons change; going on outings and trips with friends "My middle name is 'Go,' she would say and caring for and improving her house, which her father, with friends, built in 1927. Her greatest joy, however, always was being with her family, first with her mother, father and younger brother; then, with her mother and daughter; and then, with her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren. A lifelong musician, she enjoyed attending musicals, classical music performances, singing and playing piano and talking for hours on the phone with her daughter, Lydian. She also enjoyed her talks with her son-in-law Phil, and was equally impressed by his skill as a pharmacist and his skill as a handyman. Always a teacher at heart, she loved to share seasonal events, read poems and books and play with her grandchildren, Caroline and Peyton. Norma was preceded in death, and received with open arms by, her mother, Blanche Phelps Woosley; her father, Peyton Lee Woosley; and her brother, Billy Joe Woosley. She is survived by her daughter, Lydian Bernhardt Averitt; son-in-law Phillip Louis Averitt; granddaughter, Caroline Helen Averitt; and grandson, Peyton Lee Averitt, as well as her sister-in-law, two nephews and other extended family. The family thanks the friendly and loving staff at Spring Arbor Assisted Living in Greensboro, as well as the tireless and dedicated staff at the Sticht Center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for their years of care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to two nonprofits dear to her: AAUW-W-S, Dr. Norma Bernhardt Memorial, attn. Dr. Betty Alexander, 1922 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27107; or to the Mozart Club Winston-Salem, P.O. Box 5041, Winston-Salem, NC 27113.
