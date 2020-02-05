May 19, 1935 - February 3, 2020 Dorothy Fulk Benton, 84, of Pinnacle, passed peacefully at Priddy Manor on February 3, 2020. Born May 19, 1935, she was the daughter of Claude and Kate Marion Fulk. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her two sons, Denny (Lynn) Benton, Tim (Becky) Benton; two daughters, Pamela Benton and Sylvia (Michael) Beane; six grandchildren, Hannah (Terry) Adams, Kristina (Nick) Mabe, Haley Benton (Logan), Seth Beane, Devin Benton, and Caleb Benton; five great-grandchildren, Emory Lynn Mabe, River Boone Adams, Hunter James Adams, William Fisher Mabe, Parker McKenzie Young; one brother, Jackie (Carolyn) Fulk; two sisters, Betty Tucker and Faye Sams; two sisters-in-law, Lucy Fulk and Pat Fulk; and special "heart-sister," Sylvia Marion. She was preceded in death by her parents; the love of her life and devoted husband of 49 years, Clint "CL" Benton; two brothers, Marion Fulk, Wade Fulk; and one great-grandchild, Boone Hunter Adams. Mrs. Benton was a faithful member of Fairview United Methodist Church and a founding member of Fairview United Methodist Women. She enjoyed singing in the church choir and serving in multiple church functions and activities. She loved going on mission trips in other countries but also volunteered, locally, at Pilot Outreach. Her greatest love was God, the Father and Jesus Christ and her family. Dorothy enjoyed preparing meals and baking delicious cakes and sharing them with her family, friends and community. She was well known for her Christmas "goodies." Family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Fairview United Methodist Church. A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the church. The Rev. Duncan Martin and the Rev. J.M. Fulk will be officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery immediately following the service. The Benton family would like to express their deep appreciation to Mountain Valley Hospice and the staff of Priddy Manor for the care shown their mother. Flowers are appreciated, or memorials may be made to the Shoals Elementary Backpack Fund. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Benton family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 West Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
