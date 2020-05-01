Minnie Earl Friday Benson ("Doll Baby"), youngest daughter of the late Samuel S. and Maggie Earl Friday Benson, was a native of Winston-Salem, where she attended both the public and parochial schools. She graduated from Carver High School and continued her education by graduating with a B.S. degree in history from Shaw University. Her graduate studies were conducted at Howard University and she was bestowed the Doctor of Humane Letters degree in 1993 from Teamers Institute. In 1981, she returned to Winston-Salem, NC and became employed with the Board of Education, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. She was the fourth generation of educators. She was preceded in death by her father, Samuel S. Benson; mother, Maggie Friday Benson; and her sister, VirNessa D. Benson. She is survived by several cousins including a devoted cousin, Carl Miller, Jr. (Ernestine), Deida Copland, and Tracy Stukes; and a host of relatives and friends who loved her dearly. Online condolences: hooperfuneralhome.net. Hooper
