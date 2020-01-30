June 27, 1952 - January 28, 2020 Mrs. Katherine Gallins Benson passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Throughout her life, Kathy's big and buoyant personality made her synonymous with fun. As a 30-year cancer survivor she lived life to the fullest. She never met a stranger and made fast friends wherever her adventures took her. She was born on June 27, 1952, in Winston-Salem, NC. She graduated from Richard J. Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem with the class of 1970 before attending Guilford Technical Community College. Upon graduating with her Associate's Degree, she worked as a dental hygienist for Dr. Harry Spillman from 1972-1987. Kathy met Robert (Bob) Alton Benson; they married in 1986. In 1988, Kathy was blessed with the birth of her cherished son, Robert Zachary Gallins Benson. Kathy could often be found driving around to her favorite destinations: she enjoyed dining out, shopping the High Point Furniture Market, playing golf, and spending time in North Myrtle Beach with her friends and family. Kathy made sure everyone was always taken care of and most importantly, having fun. She was a member of the Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church in Greensboro, NC where she was a member of the the Philoptochos Society. Kathy also volunteered with the Sedgefield Garden Club and Sedgefield Women's Club. Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Xenophon Harry Gallins, her father-in-law, Robert Darden Benson; her grandparents, her brother-in-law, Johnny Kappas; her niece, Evin Ashley Balatsias; and many of her favorite aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her mother, Bessie Tsiolkas Gallins of Winston-Salem; her devoted husband, Bob Benson of Greensboro; her loving children, son, Zack Benson of Winston-Salem and daughter, Laurie Benson Kovarik (Jason) of Greensboro; her grandchildren, Cate and Graham Kovarik of Greensboro; her siblings, Harry Gallins (Marsha) of Winston-Salem, Nitsa Watson (Danny) of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Sandy Gallins of Charlotte. Kathy is also survived by her many nieces and nephews whom she adored. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020, at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 435 Keating Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27104 with Father George Kouzelis officiating. Burial will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Trisagion Service at 7:00 p.m., at the church. To honor Kathy's bright spirit, please choose to wear color during the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jamestown Civitan Club, 710 Teague Dr., Jamestown, NC 27282, the Greensboro Lion's Club, or the Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 800 Westridge Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mrs. Benson. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Benson, Katherine Gallins
