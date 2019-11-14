October 27, 1938 - November 9, 2019 William H. "Johnny" Bennett of King, NC passed away unexpectedly and went to be with the Lord, Saturday, November 9, 2019. William was born October 27, 1938 in Stokes County, NC to the late William Oscar and Leona Boyles Bennett. He was the widower of Mary Ann Gibson Bennett. William retired as a Sgt. with the NC Department of Motor Vehicles and served as a Bailiff with the Stokes County Sheriff's Department. He was currently working with Slate Funeral Home as a Funeral Assistant. He was a member of Stoney Ridge Baptist Church where he served as the Chairman of the Deacon Board and Chairman of the Cemetery Committee. He was an active member of the Sauratown Fire Department since 1968 and served as the former Chairman of the Board of Trustees. He was awarded Fireman of the Year for 2018. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Della Bowden, a grandson, Grant William Kiser, and his brothers: William L. "Bud" Bennett, and Robert "Jim" Knight. Left to cherish his memory is his son, Randle W. "Randy" Bennett, daughter, Tammie Annette Bennett Kiser, his granddaughter, Samantha Ann Kiser and boyfriend Joey Joyce, two great-grandchildren, Gracie-Ann Kiser and Colby William Kiser, his fiancée, Vertie Mae Hill and family, and special friends, Junior and Darlene Hole, and many more beloved family and friends. The family will receive friends and loved ones, Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5:00PM until 8:00PM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 5413 NC Hwy. 66 South, King, NC. Funeral Services will take place at 11:00AM, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Rev. Dean White officiating. Interment will follow at Stoney Ridge Baptist Church, 1030 Stoney Ridge Rd., Westfield, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stoney Ridge Baptist Church, 1030 Stoney Ridge Rd., Westfield, NC 27053 or to Sauratown Fire Department, 4475 NC Hwy. 66 South, King, NC 27021. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of William H. "Johnny" Bennett. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27021
