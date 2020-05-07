May 29, 1933 - May 4, 2020 Norman T. Bennett passed away May 4, 2020 as he was surrounded by his family. We kindly ask that you respect social distancing practices as we have a "walk through" visitation, which will be held from 2:00 PM until 3:30 PM Saturday, May 9, 2020 at First Baptist Church Kernersville. Interment will follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. Since a signing guestbook will be a contact point, friends are encouraged to sign the "virtual guestbook" at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Norman was born in Stokes County, May 29, 1933, to the late Andrew Jackson Bennett and Pearlie Nelson Bennett. In addition to his parents he also was preceded in death by his sisters, Mamie Rierson, Hallie Mabe, Margie Bullins, and Adelene Lewis; and his brother, Alonzo "Lonzie" Bennett. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Rexine Tilley Bennett; son, Alan Bennett and wife Susan; granddaughters, Brooke Meier and husband BJ, Ashley Wence and husband Craig, and Erin Bennett; great-grandchildren, Anderson Meier, Charlotte Meier, Charles Wence, and Samuel Wence; sister, Lucille Wall; brother, Swanson Bennett and wife Dora; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Norman cherished the time with his family as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He never missed his granddaughters' dance recitals, sports or church events. He enjoyed spending time with his family at the family homes in Emerald Isle and Roaring Gap, North Carolina. Norman was also an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with his groups at High Meadows Country Club, Pine Knolls and Meadowlands. He had 7 hole-in-ones, his last being at the age of 84. He also enjoyed attending Wake Forest basketball games, as well as the annual ACC Basketball Tournament. Norman was actively involved in many areas of the Kernersville community, including First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, usher, Sunday School teacher and several committees; Jaycees of which he was a charter member; Kernersville Lions Club; Kernersville YMCA Board of Directors; Masonic Lodge #669 where he was a 50-year member; Kernersville Chamber of Commerce; First Citizens Bank Board of Directors; the Shepherd's Center of Kernersville; Novant Health Foundation; and the Wake Forest Deacon Club. Norman was the co-founder of several local businesses, including Modern Machine and Metal Fabricators, Triad Fabrication and Machine, and Procoaters. The family wishes to thank all the caregivers for their love and care, including Jetta Stewart, Tonya Burchette, Angie Keller, Tina Smith, Lisa Walker, Frances Keller, and the entire staff of Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kernersville First Baptist Church, 401 Oakhurst Street, Kernersville, NC 27284; or the Shepherd's Center of Kernersville, 431-B W. Bodenhamer Street, P.O. Box 2044, Kernersville, NC 27285. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284
