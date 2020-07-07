July 26, 1930 - July 5, 2020 King Mary Jane Bennett, 89, died Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born July 26, 1930, in Stokes County to Robert Floyd and Ella Mae Bennett. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence J. "Red" Bennett; son, Roger D. Bennett and three brothers, Paul N. Bennett, Robert E. Bennett, and Bobby L. Bennett. She is survived by a daughter, Diane B. Inman; one daughter-in-law, Jayne Bennett; two grandsons, Mike Bryant, and Will Bennett; two great-grandsons, Denver Bryant, and Heath Bennett; one sister-in-law, Renea Bennett and two sisters, Peggy Lankford and Fran Beeson. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at First Christian Church in King with Minister Lamar Tilman officiating. The family would like to express their appreciation to Hospice for the care they provided. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mary Jane Bennett. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
