April 26, 1949 - March 4, 2020 Elena Jeanne Bennett, 70, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, March 4, 2020, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Jeanne (as she was known to her family and friends) was born April 26, 1949 to R. Lafayette and Edith Bennett. She lived her entire life in Forsyth County and was a lifelong member of Fairview Moravian Church. Jeanne was a pre-digital age commercial artist and loved making birthday and Christmas cards for her great-nieces and nephews. She enjoyed buying and doing things for people and was devoted to her circle at Fairview. Jeanne is survived by a sister, Linda Rainey, a brother, Brad Bennett (Sue), nieces, Carrie Koy (Bill) and Kristen Moser (Brent), nephews, Scott Rainey (Katie) and Justin Bennett, and six great-nieces and nephews, Tyler, Sidney and Brody Koy, Sam and Kacie Rainey, Madelyn Moser. There will be a service in her memory on Saturday, March 7, at 1:00 PM at Fairview Moravian Church followed by interment in God's Acre in Salem Moravian Graveyard. The family will greet friends an hour before the service. Memorials can be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road

Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
1:00PM
Fairview Moravian Church
6550 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston Salem, NC 27106
