July 12, 1937 - February 12, 2020 GERMANTON Dale Ann Fields Bennett, 82, went home to be with her Lord early Wednesday morning, February 12, 2020 at Walnut Cove Health and Rehab. Dale was born on July 12, 1937 in Forsyth County to the late Burt and Lavada Louise Nicely Fields. She was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church. Dale loved going to the beach and taking care of the elderly as well as her grandbabies. Dale enjoyed spending time with her family more than anything else. In addition to her parents, Dale was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Bennett Bondurant. Dale is survived by her 5 children, Susan Justice (Dean), Vickie Jarrell (Clifford), Thomas Bennett (fiancée Wanda White), Renee Brown (Thomas), and Keith Bennett (Kelly); 6 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. There will be a 2 p.m. graveside service held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park, Rural Hall with Rev. Evelyn Lemons officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 11 to 1 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Bennett family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W

Service information

Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 W
Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Feb 14
Graveside Service
Friday, February 14, 2020
2:00PM
Crestview Memorial Park
6850 University Parkway
Rural Hall, NC 27045
