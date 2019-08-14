June 6, 1983 - August 9, 2019 As we lay down a loving father, son, husband, uncle, brother, grandson and dear friend. Anthony leaves behind his mother, and four children, Anthony Jr., Marina, Elijah, and baby Cali. This whole community has been impacted by this devastating loss. We love and miss you so much already. Anthony was a great guy with a big heart, and it shows so much. Until we meet again, fly high angel, we love you. Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem 2901 Lyndhurst Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

