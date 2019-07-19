Winston-Salem - Mr. Eugene Belton Sr., 80, passed away July 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 pm Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Middle Fork Christian Church with family visitation at 12 noon. (RUSSELL)
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
