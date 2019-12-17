December 13, 1934 - December 15, 2019 Mr. Robert Franklin Bell, 85, of Lewisville, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born December 13, 1934 in Forsyth County to the late Orangie Desco and Edna Church Bell. Robert was a veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Central Tabernacle and retired from AT&T. Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Margaret Bell; a son, Tony Bell and wife Melanie; four grandchildren: Matthew, Mallory, Mitchell, and Morgan; a sister, Margaret Boles and one brother, Donald Bell. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel officiated by Rev. Sandra Bovender. Interment will follow at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
