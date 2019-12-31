December 1, 1926 - December 27, 2019 Robert (Bob) Bell passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019 after a valiant fight against heart disease and cancer. Robert was born in Winston-Salem to William Noah Bell and Florence Donevant Bell on December 1, 1926. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan Robinson Bell, brother, William (Bill) Bell, and sister, Doris Bell McInnis. He leaves behind his devoted daughter Courtenay Elizabeth Bell and many nieces and nephews. Robert enlisted in the U. S. Army after graduating high school, where he served from 1944-1953 in World War II. He was sergeant first class of the 3818th Gas Supply Company; 3818th Quartermaster Supply Company; stationed in the United States, Leyte Gulf and Manilla, Philippines. Bob returned to the U.S. after being honorably discharged and attended Appalachian State University, transferred to the University of Tennessee, where he graduated bachelor of science in transportation in 1951. He then became employed by McLean Trucking Company in the Safety Division and Labor Relations. Upon the demise of McLean, he was promptly hired by ABF Freight Systems as an arbitrator involving the National Teamsters Union. He also negotiated the contract for trucking companies rules and regulations for operation every three years. Although this position placed Bob in direct conflict with the National Teamsters Union, he was respected by all who knew him. Upon retirement from ABF, Bob served as a trustee of the Taft-Hartley Fund for several years. Bob loved God, life, work, golf, and all of his family and friends. He was an active member of Centenary United Methodist Church. He was a wonderful father and loving husband. Everyone who knew him admired his sense of humor, self-discipline, love of life and determination to persevere. Bob always remembered everyone's name and impacted the lives of all with whom he interacted until the end of his life. Thank you to all the angels who have supported me (Courtenay), and my Dad, Bob, for the last seven years. It has been my privilege and honor to care for you, Dad. Rest In Peace, my precious Dad, I will miss you but I will "Carry On" with integrity and strength as you wished. A private military burial will take place at a later date. Any donations may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, the American Cancer Society, or Wounded Warriors Project. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
