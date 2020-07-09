Bell, Kate Arndt December 22, 1958 - July 6, 2020 Kate Arndt Bell, 61, died peacefully at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice on Monday, 6 July 2020. Kate was born on 22 December 1958 in Shawano, Wisconsin, the eldest daughter of George Arndt and Kay Tinsman Arndt (both deceased). On 27 March, 1993, she married David Elliott Bell after a whirlwind courtship and her move from Houston, Texas to the Washington DC area to be close to him. They lived in Reston, Virginia just outside metro D.C. for twenty-one years. Kate was a dynamo, taking on projects and unrecognized needs with whirlwind energy. She learned to quilt with her mother-in-law, Vera Elliott Bell, and became proficient. She drove the church bus, helped cook Wednesday Night Fellowship meals, prepared meals for the homeless shelter at First Presbyterian, terraformed the front yard to minimize lawn mowing and planted to suit her desire to attract and support monarch butterflies and hummingbirds. With her husband David, she took Cornerstone training and worked with Habitat for Humanity, building houses and preparing meals for college volunteers. In 2014, Kate semi-retired from The MITRE Corporation and she and David moved to his hometown of Winston-Salem. She had arranged to continue to work at MITRE part-time and continued until her untimely death. Kate was preceded in death by both her parents and her brother Mike Arndt. Surviving are stepchildren David Nitzsche-Bell (Ali Beck) and Jon Bell (Sarah); grandsons Moritz Nitzsche, Nikita Nitzsche-Bell; great-nephew Elliott Bowman Bell and great-nieces Lauren Bell (Lolo) and Natalie Bell (Natty); Moritz and Nikita's mother Anja Nitzsche; Mike Arndt's widow Donna Arndt; sister Julie Hipp (Tom) and brother Jim Arndt (Gwen); Wisconsin nieces and nephews Jessi Behrendt (Bill), Matt Hipp (Lindsey), Jennie French (Chris), Jonathan (Amanda) Hipp, Shanna Buettner (Rob), Brad Arndt (Jen), Travis Arndt (Madi), Josh Arndt, Megan Selle (Brandon) and Rebecca Jagla (Andrew); and a profusion of great-nephews and nieces. A graveside service will be held at the Moravian God's Acre on Saturday, 11 July, at 10:30. The service will be limited to invited guests. The service will be live streamed on the Home Moravian Church website. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Home Moravian Church capital fund. Condolences may be made on-line at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
