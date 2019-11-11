December 7, 1946 - November 3, 2019 Judy Parks Coffey Bell, 72, passed at home Sunday evening, November 3, 2019 after a long illness. Judy was born on December 7, 1946 in Forsyth County to the late Roger Parks and Loraine Montgomery. She retired after teaching for 33 years in the Winston Salem Forsyth School System. Judy's favorite place was the coast. She traveled extensively throughout the world with her husband Steven Bell. She enjoyed spending time with all her family, reading, and being outdoors in the garden and her flowers. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her first husband a daugther Jenny Coffey and a brother Mark Parks. She is survived by her husband Steven Bell and a sister Karen Gregory and a brother Joel (Tim) Parks daughters, Felicianna Coffey, Alice LeBeau (Brad), 5 Grandchildern Justin Coffey, Jessica Notine, Alyssa Notine, Victoia (Tori) Coffey and Mason Baker. There will be a memorial on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM at: Westlawn Gardens of Memory at 6135 Ridgecrest Pt., Clemmons NC 27012 . There will no viewing or visting hours. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Trellis Supportive Care in Winston Salem, NC and the Forsyth Health Oncology Specialists for their comfort and compassion, allowing Judy's final year and days to be spent with dignity and grace. In lieu of flowers all memorials may be made to: Trellis Supportive Care in Winston Salem, NC.
