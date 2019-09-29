August 7, 1933 - September 27, 2019 Ethel Katherine Rainwater Bell died peacefully on September 27, 2019 at Kate B Reynolds Hospice Home at the age of 86. Ethel was born to Omer G. and Katherine Ruark Lyle Rainwater on August 7, 1933 in Union Point, GA. She enjoyed traveling to the beach, reading, and spending time with her friends. Her favorite thing to do was spending time with her family. Ethel was predeceased by her husband, Oscar Freelan Bell, and her youngest son, David Lawrence "Larry" Bell. Ethel is survived by her oldest son, Freelan Craig (Cindy) Bell; granddaughter, Sara Marie Bell (Brewster "Bruce" Woodhull) Smith; step great granddaughter, Lillian James Smith; aunt, Jo Ann Ruark Cooper; uncle, Roger (Joan) Ruak; special cousins, Susan Cooper and Sheryl Cooper Scott; and many other cousins, loved ones, and friends. Ethel was a loving mother, adoring grandmother, and attentive friend. Her generous heart and kind spirit will truly be missed. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 2nd at 2pm at Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home in Clemmons with Bill Taborn officiating. There will be a gathering of family and friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Kate B Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC, or Clemmons Food Pantry, 2585 Old Glory Rd, Clemmons, NC 27012. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately