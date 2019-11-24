June 24, 1926 - November 22, 2019 Mr. Andrew Edward Bell, 93, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Andrew was born on June 24, 1926, in Townville, South Carolina to the late George Eugene Bell and Annie Bargoil Bell. Andrew served in the United States Navy during World War II. Andrew along with his brother James founded Bell Brothers Cafeteria in Winston-Salem and Ed Bell's Cafeteria in Morehead City, NC. He is survived by his wife, Jerrel Little Bell; one son, Scott of Phoenix, AZ; two daughters, Tammy and Teddie, both of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Kayse of Lincolnton, NC, Austin, Andrew, Riley, Hayden, and Kelsey, all of Winston-Salem; four great-grandchildren, and one brother, James William Bell of Pfafftown, NC. Funeral services for Mr. Bell will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in the mausoleum chapel at Forsyth Memorial Park. To our husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, you were the love of our lives. You taught us so much about love and compassion and set the example for kindness and empathy your whole entire life. You put your whole family first and gave us everything. You were a wonderful husband, the best father anyone could imagine and the best paw-paw any grandchild could ever have. When God created you, he created a masterpiece. We hope your red belly tractor is running strong and you are filled with all the love and happiness you gave your family. We will cherish all the memories, all the trips, fishing, driving the motorhome everywhere, all the talks we had and all the time we spent together, even picking chicken at the restaurant. You were the wind beneath our wings and we will love and miss you. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mr. Bell. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
