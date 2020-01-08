Greensboro - Mrs. Velvet Goodson Belk, 58, passed away January 3. A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4004 Perth Pl., Greensboro. (Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, Greensboro)
Belk, Velvet Goodson
