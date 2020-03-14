August 31, 1946 - March 11, 2020 Virginia "Ginny" Muriel Beiles, 73, of Kernersville passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 11, 2020. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Kernersville, NC, with Fr. Noah Carter officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Born in Newark, NJ, Ginny was the wife of 46 years to Ed Beiles and the first born of the late Albert Frank Lowas and Muriel Alt Lowas. She was raised in Irvington and Plainfield, NJ and later married Ed in St. Bernards Catholic Church, Plainfield, NJ in 1973. Ginny and Ed relocated to Kernersville, NC in August, 1984. Ginny was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and was a devout Catholic, Daughter of Mary. She loved children, and was a former director of the Child Development Center at Holy Cross and was later an assistant teacher at Our Lady of Mercy School in Winston-Salem, NC. Ginny was loved and appreciated by all who knew her, and will be greatly missed. Survivors include her husband, Ed of the home; son, Eddie Beiles of Kernersville, NC; daughter, Lori Beiles Adler and husband, Peter, along with grandchildren, Daniella Adler, and Julianne Adler of Franklin Park, PA; brother, Al Lowas, Jr. and wife, Rosemary of East Berlin, PA; and sisters, Rita Valega and husband, Walt of Stillwater, OK, Wanda Zamani of East Berlin, PA, and Chris Kovalevich and husband, Pete of East Berlin, PA. The family will greet friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday March 16, 2020 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284

Service information

Mar 17
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
10:00AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
616 S. Cherry St
Kernersville, NC 27284
Mar 16
Visitation
Monday, March 16, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service
213 West Mountain Street
Kernersville, NC 27284
