September 7, 1941 - November 9, 2019 Mr. Terry Odell Beeson, 78, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home. He was born in Forsyth County on September 7, 1941 to the late Raymond and Sadie Fulp Beeson. Mr. Beeson was of the Moravian faith and was retired from AT&T with 30 years of service. He enjoyed playing softball, basketball, going fishing and most importantly, he loved to ride his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Surviving is his wife of 50 years, Diane Spainhour Beeson; son, Brian Beeson and wife, Susan of Winston-Salem; grandson, Jacob Beeson and a brother, Wayne Beeson. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family would like to thank Trellis Supportive Care for the care and compassion given to Mr. Beeson. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the Beeson family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023
