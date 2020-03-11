December 14, 1935 - March 9, 2020 Kernersville Mrs. Peggy Jean Puckett Beeson, 84, passed away March 9, 2020. Peggy was born in Surry County December 14, 1935 to the late Ephraim Monroe Puckett and Effie Frances Hicks. Peggy was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She attended Gospel Light Baptist Church faithfully for fourteen years, until her health for the past few months wouldn't allow her. Surviving are her husband; Stanley Beeson, three sons, two daughters, one brother, two sisters, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, March 13, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Frank Shumate and Pastor Steve Roberson officiating. Interment will follow the service at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Thursday evening, March 12, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
141 Smith Edwards Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
11:00AM
141 Smith Edwards Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
12:00AM
5676 Old Walkertown Road
Walkertown, NC 27051
Tags
Most Popular
-
How much do school employees make in Winston-Salem/Forsyth system? Here's the updated list.
-
Teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student, Forsyth County authorities say
-
Witness: I lied to stay out of jail. Innocence hearing probes convictions of 4 teens accused of killing Chris Paul’s grandfather.
-
Person shot in the middle of a road in Winston-Salem, police say
-
N.C. identifies second case of new coronavirus. Patient in Chatham County was in Italy last month.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the RiverRun Gala at the Millennium Center, RiverRun Film Festival ticket sampler, one RiverRun t-shirt voucher, and dinner for two in downtown Winston-Salem.
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately