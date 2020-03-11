December 14, 1935 - March 9, 2020 Kernersville Mrs. Peggy Jean Puckett Beeson, 84, passed away March 9, 2020. Peggy was born in Surry County December 14, 1935 to the late Ephraim Monroe Puckett and Effie Frances Hicks. Peggy was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She attended Gospel Light Baptist Church faithfully for fourteen years, until her health for the past few months wouldn't allow her. Surviving are her husband; Stanley Beeson, three sons, two daughters, one brother, two sisters, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, March 13, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Frank Shumate and Pastor Steve Roberson officiating. Interment will follow the service at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Thursday evening, March 12, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.

