April 4, 1922 - September 3, 2019 Carolyn Hinshaw Logan Beeson passed away on Tuesday, September 3 at the age of 97. She and her twin brother were born on April 4, 1922 in Weddington, NC. Her father was a Methodist minister and the family moved frequently. In her senior year in high school the family moved to Winston-Salem and she met her beloved husband, Charles C. Logan, Sr. and that union produced three children. Carolyn retired as a teacher from the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system and was a member of the Retired Teachers Association. For years after her retirement she would run into former students who happily remembered their time with her. Carolyn was a member of Maple Springs United Methodist Church and loved her friends in the Fellowship Class, the Evelyn Strader Circle and all the Maple Springers. In her later years while a resident at Homestead Hills she became an avid bird watcher and most recently enjoyed seeing the hummingbirds. Her friends there were a special part of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Charles C. Logan, Sr., her parents, her four siblings and her only son, Charles C. Logan, Jr., (Chip). Her second husband, James R. Beeson, also preceded her in death. Carolyn is survived by two loving daughters, a grandson and significant extended family. Carolyn would like to be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend and was known as Mama Carolyn to all of her children's friends. Her family remembers her as sweet, kind, smart and witty with a brilliant smile and infectious laugh. The family would like to extend thanks to the physician who cared for her for many years and to the special women who helped ease her final days. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. A celebration of a life well lived will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, September 5 at Salem Funeral Home Reynolda Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
