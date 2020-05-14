July 17, 1959 - May 11, 2020 Mrs. Teresa Ann Phibbs Beck, age 60, of Pilot Mountain, passed away Monday evening, May 11, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born in Forsyth County on July 17, 1959 to the late Murray Phibbs and Betty Sue Easter Shelton. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be dearly missed. Left to cherish her memory are three daughters, Patricia Crissman and Stacy Blankenship; Taylor LaRae (Josh) Poindexter; two sons, Lee (Sandy) Beck, and Damon (Rhonda) Beck; eleven grandchildren; Dylan Beck, Kendall Beck, Sydney Beck, Tyler Sepulveda, Chloe Beck, Gabrielle Poindexter, Landon Poindexter, Jimmy Hamann, and Stephen Hamann, Allen Brewer, and Aiden Brewer; and two brothers and three sisters-in-law, Terry and Katherine Phibbs, Danny and Teresa Phibbs, and Darlene Phibbs. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Beck was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Michael Norman; her husband, Roy Lee Beck, Sr; and a brother Jerry Phibbs. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at Whitaker Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Lem Sprinkle officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

