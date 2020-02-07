July 31, 1935 - February 5, 2020 Mrs. Mabel Frances Shinault Beck, age 84, of Winston-Salem, passed away Wednesday, February 05, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Beck was born in Surry County on July 31, 1935, to Boson E. and Pearl Hawks Shinault. She retired from Sara Lee and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Stanleyville. Surviving is her loving husband of 53 years, Paul Beck; daughter, Jennifer Mayberry; step-daughter, Monica Hazel; grandchildren, Alex Mayberry and Noah Mayberry; sisters and a brother-in-law, Ruby Shinault and Bonnie and Bob Rowinsky. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Beck was preceded in death by sisters Mary Ray, Evelyn Shinault, Beatrice Wall, Violet Mitchell, Betty Kiger, Wilma Marion, and Faith Shinault; and brothers, Daniel, Rufus and Ted Shinault. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, February 9, 2020 at First Baptist Church Stanleyville by Rev. Eddie Honeycutt and Pastor T Welch. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer's Association, Eastern N.C. Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Ave. #101, Raleigh, NC 27612 or First Baptist Church of Stanleyville, Building Fund, 851 Ziglar Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Home 206 W Pine St., Mt. Airy, NC 27030
Beck, Mabel
Service information
Feb 9
Visitation
Sunday, February 9, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
2:00PM-3:00PM
First Baptist Church of Stanleyville
851 Ziglar Rd
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
851 Ziglar Rd
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
