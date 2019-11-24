November 22, 2019 Billie Jean Josey Beck of Mocksville passed to her heavenly home with her,Lord,and Savior,on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, after a lengthy illness. After graduation from Catawba College, Billie Jean began her teaching career at Woodleaf Elementary in Rowan County and then retired from her long teaching career at Cooleemee Elementary in Davie County. She was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church, and held many positions including Sunday school teacher, and singing in the choir. She was also a member of the teaching sorority Alpha Delta Kappa (ADK). Billie Jean helped with numerous projects in the community, church, and school. Her love was teaching children. She married Richard A. Beck, the love of her life on November 30, 1952. Richard preceded her in death in February 2005. She was a devoted mother to her daughter Cathy Beck Bellucci, (Frank), and a loving grandmother to Elizabeth Bellucci of Memphis, and Amy Bellucci Wooten, (Tyler), of Mocksville. Surviving her death also include Claude and Nancy Beck of Mocksville, and Marie Beck of Lexington, and numerous nieces, and nephews. The family wants to give a special thanks to Trellis Supportive Care of Davie County and the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home of Winston-Salem for their devotion and care of their family member. Memorials can be made to Trellis Supportive Care of Davie County, 377 Hospital Street, Suite 103, Mocksville, NC 27028 or Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville is honored to serve the family. Sign the online guestbook at www.daviefuneralservice.com.
