June 10, 1929 - February 13, 2020 Mr. Clarence Steve Beauchamp, age 90 of Lewisville, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born June 10, 1929 in Forsyth County to the late John and Sally Phelps Beauchamp. Mr. Beauchamp served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and had retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. He is preceded in death by one son, Kenneth Beauchamp. Surviving is his wife, Jean Beauchamp; one son, Steve Beauchamp (Becky); three grandchildren, Richard Beauchamp (Suzanne), Wesley Beauchamp (Toni) and Hannah Hinds (Tom); five great grandchildren, Liam, Abby, Aidyn, Griffin and MacKenzie and one sister, Bernice Mabe (Conrad). A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Sharon United Methodist Church in Lewisville by Rev. Greg Freeman. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sharon United Methodist Church or to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel) Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023

Service information

Feb 22
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
1:00PM
Sharon United Methodist Church
5330 Sharon Church Road
Lewisville, NC 27023
