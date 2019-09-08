April 4, 1934 - September 6, 2019 Mrs. Lois A. Beatty, 85, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Clayton and Clara Edie of Steubenville, Ohio. Lois graduated from Steubenville High School and then attended Ohio State University. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Ronald S. Beatty. Lois will be lovingly remembered by her three children, Suzanne Todd (Doug), Doug Beatty (Amie), and Sharon Lunsford (Mark). She is also survived by five grandchildren, Emily and Megan Todd, Wade Beatty, and Justin and Ethan Lunsford. Up until her health declined, Lois was an avid Bridge player, delivered Meals on Wheels for over 30 years, and served on various committees at Lewisville United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville. A private graveside service will be held at Lewisville United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association, Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 6685 Shallowford Rd, Lewisville, NC 27023

