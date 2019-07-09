November 17, 1929 - July 6, 2019 BEASLEY, SR. WALNUT COVE Joseph "Joe" Andrew Beasley, Sr., 89, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 6, 2019 at LifeBrite Community Hospital. He was born on November 17, 1929, in Forsyth County to the late Joe Andrew and Georgia Worrell Beasley. He retired from Hanes Dye & Finishing Co. with over 35 years of service. After retiring, he and his wife operated a store known as the Bargain House on NC HWY 8 South in Walnut Cove for 11 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, a member of the Walnut Cove Lions Club for many years, and a freelance auctioneer. He was a member of Palmyra United Methodist Church and attended Peniel Pentecostal Holiness Church in Walnut Cove. Joe is predeceased by his loving wife, Josephine, his parents, two brothers, Charles and Malcolm Beasley. He is survived by his children, Ann Heath of Pfafftown, Teresa Tyndall of Winston-Salem, Joseph Jr. (Arlene) of Pinnacle, three grandchildren: Sean Atkins (Jennifer), Travis Tyndall (Erin), and Andy Tyndall (Lauren), three great-grandchildren: Alyssa Atkins, Ian Atkins, Teagan Tyndall, and several nieces and nephews; also, special friend and caregiver, Barry Smith of Walnut Cove. There will be an 11:00 am funeral service held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Peniel Pentecostal Holiness Church in Walnut Cove with Pastor Tim Nelson and Robert Lattimore officiating. Burial will follow at Palmyra United Methodist Church Cemetery with military honors with Pastor Garrett Collins officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 6 8 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove. The family would like to express their gratitude to the entire staff at LifeBrite Hospital of Stokes County and Mt. Valley Hospice for their care and comfort. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is serving the Beasley family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W Walnut Cove, NC 27052
