March 2, 1946 - October 1, 2019 Mr. Edward Lee Beard, 73, passed away October 1, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Forsyth County on March 2, 1946 to the late William Howard and Frances Hutchins Beard. He was a loving father and grandfather, and proud Eagle Scout. Edward had many things he loved, coaching Little League football, drag racing, hunting, fishing, and buying and selling antiques, and his two yearly yardsales. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Bobby Jean Crews Beard. Surviving are: two sons, Jason Edward Beard (Laura), James "Jimmy" William Beard (Bobbie), two grandchildren, Jessica Nicole "Nikki" Beard, James William "Will" Beard, Jr., two stepgrandsons, William Justin Routh, Michael Darren Routh, two great-grandchildren, Livi and Chloe, and the good son, Lee Elliott, very special friends, Mike and Teresa Solomon and their children, Tanna and Chris, J.B. and Silvia Willis. A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Tal Solomon, a minister for Church of Christ, officiating. Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 1106 Burke Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
