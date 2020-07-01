Lexington - Pamela Yvonne Bean of Lexington passed away on June 27, 2020. Donations may be directed to ASPCA of NC, 490 Glendale Rd, Lexington, NC 27292 or Grace Baptist Church, 3305 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27127.

To plant a tree in memory of Pamela Bean as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

