November 8, 1937 - July 22, 2019 Mr. William "Bill" Leon Beam, 81, of Winston-Salem passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born on November 8, 1937 in McMinnville, TN to Samuel and Josephine Beam.Mr. Beam was a member of Covenant Baptist Fellowship.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janice H. Beam; one brother, David Beam; two sisters, Jackie Fouch and Kathy Beam. Surviving are two daughters, Sandra Ashburn and husband Terry, Sherry Richardson; one son, Jeff Kirk; four grandchildren, Lauren A. Widener and her husband Greg, BlakeAshburn and wife Morgan, Christian Richardson, Chase Richardson and wife Haley; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Jude Widener; one sister, Dorothy McCall and husband Jerry; special friend, Lynda Smith.A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Sam Sorrells and Chaplain Sheree Jones officiating. An informal visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Baptist Fellowship, 3681 Wyandotte Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27127 or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
