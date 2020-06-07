July 20, 1933 - June 5, 2020 Dr. Lee Beall of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away on June 5th at Brookridge Baptist Retirement Community where he had lived for 23 years. Born in Washington, DC, Lee served in the United States Air Force and received his undergraduate degree in music from American University in Washington. There he met, and on August 3, 1962, married the love of his life, his wife of 57 years, Susan MacKenzie Beall, who survives him. Lee earned his first Master's Degree at Appalachian State University, his second at University of Maryland and his PhD in Music at American University. A gifted teacher, Lee taught music in the Maryland Public Schools, at Pembroke State University, Sacred Heart College in Belmont, NC and at Winston-Salem State University. While a Professor of Music at WSSU, Lee served as the university's organist and taught organ, introductory music and sign language. In 1986, Lee was recognized with the WSSU Excellence in Teaching Award for outstanding teaching effectiveness, professional performance and community involvement. He received numerous local and state recognitions including the Winston-Salem Foundation's Echo Award in 2009. After retiring from WSSU, Lee taught music in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools at South Park High School (later named Carter Vocational), Lowrance Middle School and the Children's Center. He served as a communication officer for N.C. Retired School Personnel. Lee loved and supported the Winston-Salem Symphony and the Theater Alliance. In several local churches he served as music director, and started a handbell choir at Brookridge. He helped direct and accompanied the Arbor Acres' chorus, The Sharps & Flats. Lee spent the last 35 years of his full and active music career enriching the lives of special needs children, their parents, families, friends and teachers. He volunteered to teach music to disabled children when it was essentially "not allowed," and, through music and dance, he forged meaningful inclusion of special needs children in the lives of typical children and adults. Lee was so proud of the teenagers in his chorus at Carter Vocational High School, all of whom were special needs students, treating them just like who they were - teenagers. He found classic pop "oldies" ("Splish Splash I Was Takin' a Bath") and the best musicals ("Oklahoma," "Grease") to feature every student. He brought out talent for music, dance and humor in the Carter teens, always having an ear and an eye for their special gifts. Eventually Lee took the show on the road, teaming up for many years with teachers and 8th graders at Summit School for a fun and lively "musical exchange." In this program, all 8th graders from Summit went by bus over to Carter, Lee's chorus students from Carter went over to Summit, and together they sang, danced, laughed and bonded as they rehearsed a song-and-dance revue. After rehearsal they had lunch together at each other's schools. This interaction changed the lives of all the students. Regardless of race, socioeconomic status or disability, the special needs students were appreciated, and proud of their abilities and their school. Summit students partnered with their buddy students from Carter and in many cases helped them to eat lunch, wiped faces, cleaned hands, helped buddies to the bathroom, carried wheelchairs up and down the theater steps, helped their new friends on and off the buses, and gave and received a loving welcome or send off, each time the buses rolled in and out of the school parking lot. The Summit students were studying leadership, and through Lee's leadership learned to be friends and advocates for those in the community who do not have the same advantages and privileges, but have instead profound challenges throughout their lives. With Lee's guidance and dedication, all of the students learned that the commonalities among people vastly outweigh the differences. Lee later volunteered to teach at the Children's Center and, with his personal magic, had the smallest to the tallest children dancing and singing, smiling and finding joy in music and movement. For many years all of Lee's students, those in wheelchairs and those who were ambulatory, performed selections from The Nutcracker, Christmas carols and Hanukkah songs in the Children's Center Holiday Celebration. Lee dearly loved his "canine children" as well, Plato, Paris, Lily, Sandy, Jackie and his precious Roxie, who also survives him. For many years Lee and Susan volunteered at the Forsyth Humane Society, where they became devoted to establishing the New Leash on Life Program, a powerful initiative in which state prison inmates are taught by professionals to be dog-trainers, and both inmates and unwanted dogs get a second chance. Lee had very little time that wasn't brimming with activity, from teaching, to taking care of the people and animals he loved, to inviting small crowds of 30 or 40 to dinner or a show, to sending his huge circle of friends personally-crafted greeting cards every single holiday! As a community leader and friend to so many, Lee was a talented and generous visionary, an excellent educator and a man of highest integrity, innovative, funny, warm, loving, loyal, inclusive and accepting. He leaves a unique and wide legacy, and will be missed very much. Thank you to Brookridge Baptist Retirement Community for your love and kindness, especially during Lee's final days. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Piedmont Animal Welfare Alliance of Forsyth County, P.O. Box 26661, Winston-Salem, NC 27114. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral Home and Cremation Service 120 S. Main St. Winston-Salem, NC, 27106
