WINSTON-SALEM - Ms. Evelyn Louise Ramseur Beale died Oct. 11, 2019. Family visitation: 11:30 am Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in Hooper Funeral Home chapel with memorial service following at 12 noon. Condolences: hooperfuneralhome.net.
