December 25, 1978 - June 11, 2020 Boonville Benjamin Adam Baum, 41, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born December 25, 1978 in Erie County, Pennsylvania to Robert David Baum and Debora Stebbins Taylor. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Baum. Surviving is his mother, Debora (Jeffery) Taylor; brother, Robert (Rebecca) Baum; and several other family members. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328 or the donor's choice. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service is serving the Baum family. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
