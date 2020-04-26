Baucom, Sr., Henry Elbert May 16, 1927 - April 23, 2020 Mr. Henry Elbert Baucom Sr., 92, of Winston-Salem passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his residence. Henry was born in Union County to the late Henry Alexander Baucom and Eunice Holmes Baucom on May 16, 1927. He was of the Baptist faith and loved going to church when he was able. Henry loved to watch Nascar Racing. He was a family man and people person. Henry never met a stranger and loved to tease and joke around. He was a proud veteran who served his country in the US Air Force. In addition to his parents, Henry is preceded in death by two sisters, Mollie B. Allen and Ellen B. White. Surviving are his loving wife, Nancy Baucom; children: Henry E. Baucom Jr. (Mary), Michael A. Baucom (Sandra), and Cathy B. Maxfield (Robert); grandchildren: Sara H. Baucom, Christian A. Baucom, Jessica A. Baucom, and Erin E. Baucom; sisters, Peggy B. Hall and Shirley B. Chambers; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A private graveside service will be held at Crestview Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

