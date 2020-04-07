March 12, 1954 - April 4, 2020 Sherri Sapp Bates, 66, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was born March 12, 1954 in Forsyth County to the late James Harvey and Betty Smith Sapp. Sherri was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to the farmers market and flower gardening. Preceding her in death was her husband, Eugene Bates; two sons, Clifton Bates and Brandon Bates, and a sister, Susan James. Surviving is a brother, James Sapp (Linda); sister, Vicki Lowery (Bruce); also surviving are several nieces and nephews and a longtime special friend, Jackie James. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Chapel Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Police look for missing businessman from Winston-Salem
-
Missing businessman found dead, 'no foul play' suspected, police say
-
NC food assistance recipients receive extra benefits for April, May
-
A father shoots and kills 2-year-old daughter, and then kills himself, Davidson County authorities say
-
'A new stage in this crisis.' Forsyth and Davidson counties see double-digit increase in coronavirus cases
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately