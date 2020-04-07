March 12, 1954 - April 4, 2020 Sherri Sapp Bates, 66, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was born March 12, 1954 in Forsyth County to the late James Harvey and Betty Smith Sapp. Sherri was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to the farmers market and flower gardening. Preceding her in death was her husband, Eugene Bates; two sons, Clifton Bates and Brandon Bates, and a sister, Susan James. Surviving is a brother, James Sapp (Linda); sister, Vicki Lowery (Bruce); also surviving are several nieces and nephews and a longtime special friend, Jackie James. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Chapel Winston-Salem, NC 27103

