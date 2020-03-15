July 14, 1926 - March 10, 2020 Mrs. Nellie Marie Lowe Bates, 93, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Nellie was born in Wilkes County on July 14, 1926, to the late Alfred Spurgeon Lowe, Sr. and Lesta Gaye Wallace Lowe. Nellie owned and operated her own grocery store for years in Ogburn Station and retired from W.G. White & Company after eighteen years. She enjoyed sewing, planting flowers, and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Nellie was preceded in death by her husband, Sam L. Bates; one son, Sammy Lee Bates; four brothers and five sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Gaye Nell Bates Woodall (Hank) of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Alesia Bates-Allen, Lena Shackleford, Jeffrey Woodall (Krissy), and Joseph Woodall (Amy); seven great-grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren; two brothers, Bill Lowe (Brenda) and Sam Lowe (Myrtle), all of Moravian Falls, NC; and special nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Nellie will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 with Dr. Robert J. Long and Chaplain Rennie Adcock officiating. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Meals On Wheels of Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Dr. NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Mar 16
Funeral Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
12:00PM
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
