Bass, Dr. Kenneth Ernest November 6, 1939 - May 6, 2020 Dr. Kenneth Ernest Bass, 80, of Winston-Salem, NC, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born on November 6, 1939, in Ashdown, AR. He retired from East Carolina University's School of Business as a professor where he spent 22 years influencing future leaders and receiving several teaching awards. He also managed a lab at Schumpert Hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana, earlier in his career. Ken earned his Doctorate in Business Administration from Louisiana Tech in 1991. He was a Christian and a member of Knollwood Baptist Church. Preceding him in death were his parents, Delphine and Gladys Bass, and sisters Ann Bass Bowers, Madonna Bass Turner, and Mary Dell Bass Ernest He was married for 54 years to his wife Claudette Jones Bass who still resides in Winston-Salem. He is survived by his four children Kenneth Claude Bass, wife Denise Bass; Kevin Ernest Bass, wife Laura Bass; Kristopher Lee Bass, wife Huntley Bass and Karen Elizabeth Winbourne, husband Sean Winbourne. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren Clay, Colton, Jeffrey, Abby, Blake, Luke, Evan, Brooks, and Isles, who were all his greatest joy in life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, The Ronald McDonald House, or Samaritans Purse. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral Home 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC,27101
