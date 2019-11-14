Winston-Salem - Brandy Lapale Bass, 43, died Thurs., Nov. 7, 2019. The funeral service will be at 12 PM on Fri., Nov. 15 at Solid Rock United Bibleway Church, with visitation at 11:30 AM. Arrangements are by Carlos T. Callands, Funeral Practitioner.
